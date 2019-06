It was another muggy day today thanks to our winds from the SW bringing up more moisture and hot conditions. That has provided some instability giving momentum to isolated storms in Eastern Colorado which will eventually move east across state lines into Western Kansas.

These storms could be strong to severe and the biggest hazard is strong winds from decaying cells but we could also see some hail. There is still a strong cap in the atmosphere but with a little better dynamics aloft, some of these have overcome that cap. Most of these as they've moved eastward have had trouble intensifying but we'll monitor trends through the evening.