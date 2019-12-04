Live Now
Taylor’s Forecast: Calm and comfortable today, wet weather tomorrow

Weather

Calm and comfortable is the weather story today. Highs will be in the upper 50s and winds will be light. Clouds will thicken today ahead of a system that may bring us rain tomorrow. This system is currently in the southwest and will be reaching Kansas by tomorrow afternoon. You may want an umbrella tomorrow afternoon for a brief shower or two.

The rest of the week will continue to be dry through the weekend. The next chance of rain will come on Monday when a wintry mix is possible. Temperatures will be about the same tomorrow but drop on Friday. Warmer weather in the 50s and 60s will return on Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will drop as the rain and snow arrives at the start of the work week.

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

