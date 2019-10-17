Taylor’s Forecast: Calm today, active this weekend

The sunshine and strong southerly winds are warming us up today to the 70s and 80s across the state. Enjoy these comfortable temperatures while you can because we have rain nearing Kansas. A cold front will drop temperatures in the northwest on Friday morning. This disturbance won’t bring us any rain until the evening hours. Rain will begin in the west around 6 and track east into the Wichita area after dark. All showers should clear out by the morning hours so your Saturday plans shouldn’t be impacted by the rain.

Another round of showers will roll through on Sunday but dry off by Monday morning. Your work week will start off dry.