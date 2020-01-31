Taylor’s Forecast: Calm weekend before a wintry work week

The clouds are clearing and more sunshine will be seen from west to east this afternoon. We will continue to see these clear skies through the weekend. Comfortable and warm weather is also expected this weekend. Highs will will reach the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. Beautiful weather is in store for the big Chiefs game. We can expect temperatures in the low to mid 60s by the start and in the 50s at the end of the game.

The next system is right around the corner. Colder air begins to filter into the state on Monday. Wintry weather tracks into the northwest on Monday night. Temperatures take a big dip on Tuesday so anything that falls has the potential to be in the form of snow and freezing rain. This system will track to the east and bring the possibility for snow in central and eastern Kansas. Skies will begin to dry off on Wednesday when temperatures slowly rise back up to the 40s.