Taylor’s Forecast: Clouds and rain bring a break from the heat

The weather has been quiet this morning. We have seen a little bit of rain in the northwest across the Kansas/Nebraska state line, but the rest of the state has stayed dry.

Cloud cover will be prominent today which will help keep temperatures cool. Highs are in the mid to high eighties.

The unsettled atmosphere will provide the potential for pop up showers throughout the day.

This evening, organized storms are possible as a disturbance in the middle levels of the atmosphere will be tracking from the southwest to southeast portions of Kansas along the state line.

There is a General Risk for severe weather today. So storms that do form are not expected to be severe. The biggest hazard will be lightning, flooding, and strong wind.

A General Risk is issued for showers for tomorrow as well.

A break from the heat will stick around tomorrow but we will reach but up into the nineties on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week but early next week looks to bring back the warm, classic July hot weather that we are used to.