Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front brings fall-like weather

Summer is sticking around today with highs in the low 80s and 90s. A front is moving through the state right now and dropping temperatures and dew points in the northwest side of the state. So while we are feeling like summer here, the northwest is feeling much more like fall. We will stay dry for most of the day, however a brief sprinkle is possible, but nothing to cancel your plans over.

Rain chances will be more likely as the weekend nears thanks to another cold front on Friday. This front will drop temperatures into the 70s and 80s this weekend and then mild weather will stick around for the first part of next week.