Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front brings rain and cool temperatures

It has been a rainy morning, but the rain isn’t over just yet.

Keep the umbrella handy for your morning activities because we will have a line of showers forming along a cold front.

Showers and storms will clear out this afternoon.

These showers could be strong as they pass through the south central and southeast side of the state. There is a Marginal Risk that includes a small portion of our south central counties. The main concerns will be flooding and lightning. Small hail and wind gusts are possible as well.

Highs today will be warmer ahead of the front and cooler behind the front.

Showers will spot the state on Sunday morning. As you head out the door for your Sunday morning activities, you may want an umbrella, in case of an isolated shower.

The work week will start out dry and in the 60s. Temperatures rebound on Wednesday but then drop on Thursday again.