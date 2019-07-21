Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front brings rain today and mild temperatures tomorrow

We started off wet this morning with storms in the west. These storms not only brought lightning and thunder but also a lot of rain. Some areas saw over 5 inches of rain.

The whole state will be seeing rain today. Right now rain showers are weakening as they track eastward. But another round of rain will arrive this evening in the east.

We are in a slight risk in the northeast for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening.

Before the rain arrives in the east we will be warm! Another toasty day is in store for eastern Kansas. Central and western sides of the state will have mild temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Highs today will be in the 90s but factor in the humidity and temperature indices are greater than 100. That is why an Excessive Heat Warning is still in place for the southeastern counties.

The second round of rain today has the potential to be strong to severe. All forms of severe weather are on the table. The main hazards will be localized flooding, hail, and strong winds. There is a small potential to see a tornado as well.

The rest of the week will stay mild and dry.

-Taylor