Taylor’s Forecast: Cold tonight, but expect a weekend warm up

Temperatures started out cold again this morning, but we are warming up to be warmer than yesterday. The warmer air, in the low 50s and upper 40s, will reach the western side of the state first. The farther east you live, the cooler it will be today. This warming trend will continue through the weekend. We will get to the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

After the comfortable weekend passes, the next chance for rain and snow return to the area. This chance is not very impressive right now. Expect dry skies for the midweek then another chance for wet weather on Friday.