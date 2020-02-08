Taylor’s Forecast: Comfortable afternoon, cold front cools temperatures tomorrow

Snow and freezing rain showers are tracking across the state this morning. Most of this is evaporating before it reaches the ground. The potential for showers will taper off after sunrise this morning.

Sun and clouds are possible today, but more sunshine than clouds is expected. This sunshine, as well as warm winds from the south, are helping temperatures warm to the 50s.

Tomorrow, winds will take a northerly shift behind a cold front. Colder air arrives with these winds. It won’t impact temperatures in the east as much as it will in the west.

Rain showers will set up along the front later Sunday afternoon in southeastern Kansas.

The majority of the rain will be south and east of of the viewing area, but you may stick that umbrella or rain jacket in your car just in case a shower pops up.

A high pressure system will help to push this system out. Monday will be dry but clouds will stay stubborn through the majority of the week.

Better chances for rain and snow will return for the whole state on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be well above freezing during the day. So rain will be expected during the day, where snowfall is more likely overnight.

Clouds stay stubborn through Thursday. Friday will be the next day to see some sunshine and warmer weather.