Taylor’s Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, wet weather later this week

This afternoon will feel like fall. Highs will top out at 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will be much warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. Skies will stay sunny and dry today and tomorrow but that will be changing on Friday.

A cold front will enter the state on Friday morning but we don’t expect rain until Friday evening. This system should clear out by Saturday morning so your Saturday plans should be mostly dry. The front won’t impact temperatures too much, we will only drop to the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday, which is actually above average for this time of year.

