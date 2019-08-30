Taylor’s Forecast: Cool and wet weather for today and tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A low pressure that is sitting over Kansas is causing clouds to block out the sunshine across the state. This, along with northerly winds, will be keeping temperatures mild. The high today and tomorrow is in the low 80s. A few sprinkles are possible today, but the greater chance for rain comes tonight and into tomorrow morning. After the rain clears out tomorrow afternoon, the rest of the weekend will be dry. Temperatures will slowly increase until they reach the 90s on Monday. We will stay dry and in the 90s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories