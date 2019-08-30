Taylor’s Forecast: Cool and wet weather for today and tomorrow

A low pressure that is sitting over Kansas is causing clouds to block out the sunshine across the state. This, along with northerly winds, will be keeping temperatures mild. The high today and tomorrow is in the low 80s. A few sprinkles are possible today, but the greater chance for rain comes tonight and into tomorrow morning. After the rain clears out tomorrow afternoon, the rest of the weekend will be dry. Temperatures will slowly increase until they reach the 90s on Monday. We will stay dry and in the 90s for the rest of the week.