Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler but windy this afternoon

Expect clear and dry skies with cool temperatures this afternoon. The blast of cool air that followed yesterday’s cold front is still lingering over the region. This means that temperatures will only warm to the low 70s this afternoon. The strong northerly winds are brining in dry cool air from the north. Comfortability is notable this afternoon because dew points are low, in the 20s and 30s. The cold front pushed smoke out of Kansas yesterday so skies will appear a brighter blue this week. Conditions will remain mainly quiet and clear through the near future. Temperatures slowly warm tomorrow and Wednesday back to the 80s but dip back down quickly as another cold front passes through. Chances for rain will be slim to none through the next 7 days.