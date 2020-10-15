Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler conditions lead to freeze and frost alerts

Kansans woke up to chillier temperatures this morning. Many Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories were in place for the cold weather close to freezing.

Those will be in place again tomorrow morning as well. Highs this afternoon will only reach the 50s and low 60s with a northerly wind.

Conditions will stay dry and cool through the early portion of the weekend.

Highs in the mid 70s will create a comfortable afternoon ahead of another cold front on Saturday. This front will bring in a few sprinkles and showers. Rain chances are still slim, but some of the best chances that we have seen in weeks.

Temperatures will take a dip on Sunday to the 50s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.