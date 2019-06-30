Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler temperatures and rain returns

We will see a slight cool down today to the lower 90s.

Some may still see the heat indices above 100 but not as many or for as long as yesterday. For those that could see a dangerous heat index today, there is a heat advisory issued. North central Kansas heat advisory expires at 9 tonight.

Here is your forecast if you are outside this afternoon. We will be in the 90s in the later afternoon hours but back down into the nice, cool 80s as the sun sinks this evening.

As temperatures are cooling, rain chances are increasing.

We could see a pop up shower or sprinkle in the far northwest but a higher chance for rain comes on Monday .

The high pressure system is moving away from the region and giving opportunity for tall clouds and rain to form on Monday afternoon and evening in Western Kansas.

This will continue into the early hours on Tuesday.

Then another chance of rain Tuesday night.

Rain chances will continue to increase later in the week.

-Taylor