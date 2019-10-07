Taylor’s Forecast: Dry and sunny skies with comfortable fall-like temperatures

Clear skies show a great sunrise this morning. We will start off the work week with a classic fall day.

Wall to wall sunshine will allow temperatures to increase quickly today. Highs today will be in the 70s across the state.

A high pressure system is the cause for the calm weather today.

The southerly flow will return this afternoon. Winds will be light.

Temperatures will top off for the week at 73 on Wednesday. A cold front will drop temperatures on Friday down to the 50s.

This cold front will also bring showers and storms during the mid week. We will dry off for the weekend.