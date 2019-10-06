Taylor’s Forecast: Dry and warm weather trends for the beginning of your work week

Lows this morning dipped into the 30s in the northwestern side of the state so a frost advisory is in place until 9 Monday morning.

A few of our south central counties saw some showers this morning. Most showers stayed south of the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

Showers still have the potential of building up into Kansas, most will stay dry.

This afternoon we enter into a sunny and dry pattern with northerly winds.

Highs today will be in the 60s across the state.

Lows tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s tonight. Skies will be mostly clear.

Southerly flow will return tomorrow.

Temperatures will slowly creep back into the middle 70s by the middle of the week. Some could even see a glance of the 80s in the middle of the week.

A cold front will bring rain and drop temperatures at the end of the week.