Taylor’s Forecast: Feeling like fall today, big cool down late in the week

Wet weather is nearing Kansas around southern Nebraska and eastern Colorado, but those showers won’t cross state lines. Kansas will remain dry today.

Abundant sunshine will fill the sky today and southerly winds will keep temperatures warm. Highs reach the low to mid 60s.

As a front tracks through the state today winds will shift northerly. This front will be dry so showers are not expected.

A sprinkle or two is possible in northwest Kansas early tomorrow morning. Most of this should not impact your Monday morning commute. This light system could stretch into the Wichita area and create a slim chance for sprinkle or light drizzle on Monday morning.

The remainder of Monday and Tuesday will be dry with a mostly southerly flow.

Temperatures will stay mild through Wednesday. A front will drop highs on Thursday. Temperatures rebound quickly as we head into the weekend.

The best chance for rain this week will be during the mid week on Wednesday and Thursday. Then we will dry off and warm up for the weekend.