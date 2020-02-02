Taylor’s Forecast: Gorgeous game day weather, winter returns tomorrow

Beautiful weather is in store for your Sunday. Highs will top out in the 70s thanks to a high pressure system that is helping to clear skies and bring in westerly winds.

It will be a great day to be outside before or during the big game today. Take your Chiefs watch parties outdoors and enjoy the nice weather.

Temperatures begin to fall at the start of your work week. A front will usher in cold temperatures out west then spreading east.

Wintry weather is possible behind the cold front. This will begin in the northwest on Monday night and track across the state Tuesday. This system will be out of Kansas on Wednesday, but clouds will stay stubborn through the end of the week.

The biggest impact will be the snow in the north and west. Major snowfall is less likely the farther south you are.

Even if you are not seeing snow, it will be very cold. Highs will only reach to the 20s and 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the teens and single digits. Temperatures will rebound on Thursday and Friday. Next weekend is looking to be another warm one.