Taylor’s Forecast: High heat and strong winds, storms out west

The heat stays strong! We will remain hot and humid today, emphasis on the humid the farther east that you live. Highs will be in the upper 90s with a few of us reaching the triple degree mark.

There is a heat advisory in place for those in eastern Kansas this afternoon due to heat indices up to 105.

Winds will also be a factor this afternoon. Sustained southerly winds are expected to reach 40 to 50mph with gusts up to the 60mph. High fire danger warnings have been issued out west, but none in Kansas at this time.

Any rain that we see tonight will be due to a system in Nebraska, but lingering shower could creep into our area. Showers that do find their way to Kansas are not expected to turn severe. Only lightning and small hail are possible.

The high pressure system continues to track east then break down through the end of the weekend. This will allow a cold front to swing into northwestern Kansas on Monday.

This front will coincide with moisture left over from the tropical depression that is tracking north from the Gulf of Mexico.

We will most likely have an early week storm due to this increase in moisture on Tuesday. Temperatures take a dip thanks to the colder and dry air behind the front. The hot weather will return shortly after as temperatures climb back to the 90s.