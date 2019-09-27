Taylor’s Forecast: Many rounds of rain and severe storms will kick off a wet weekend

The cold front is pushing through Kansas today. Points to the north and west of the front will be cooler and drier while ahead of the front will feel warm and muggy. Highs will range from the upper 60s in northwest Kansas to low 90s in the southeast. In addition to surface heating, southerly winds will bring moisture into South Central Kansas. Warm and moist air will aid storm development this evening. All of Kansas is in a General risk to see showers today, but the best chances for severe storms will be in the east and northeast, where there is a slight risk for severe storms that covers portions of Lyon county. The main hazard for storms tonight will be large hail. Lightning and gusty winds are also possible. The chance for an isolated tornado is low.

Another round of storms will be possible on Saturday as well. Formation will begin in northwest Kansas in the morning. The system will begin unorganized but as the afternoon hours near, storms will congeal into a line and could strengthen to potentially severe. South Central Kansas is in a Slight Risk for severe weather. Storms will weaken as the sun sets on Saturday.

Several scattered showers are possible on Sunday. They are not expected to strengthen to become severe. The rest of the week will remain warm until Thursday when temperatures drop to only reaching the upper 60s.