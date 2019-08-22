Taylor’s Forecast: Mild temperatures and weekend rain chances

A stationary front that moved through this morning brought many storms with it and leaves cooler air behind. Highs today will be in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will stay mild through tomorrow but warm back up to the 90s on Sunday. A cold front will bring us back down to the 80s by early to mid next week.

Scattered showers linger this afternoon, but we will begin to dry off this evening. The next big rain chance will form from a disturbance across the Kansas/Colorado state line on Friday night. This will move east throughout the day on Saturday. Most will see rain on Saturday.

