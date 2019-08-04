Taylor’s Forecast: Mild temperatures warm up this week, slim rain chances remain frequent

Another mild and muggy day in August is upon us. Highs will be in the mid to high 80s today. However, the dew point will be high so it will feel muggy.

It will be a great day to head out to the ballpark for the NBC tournament. Clouds will stick around all day, but we will see enough sunshine that you may want to grab sunscreen and glasses before heading out.

A few sprinkles could be seen this afternoon in south central Kansas.

Overnight Sunday and early morning Monday, rain will begin to roll into north western Kansas.

By the end of Monday, most of the state will see the chance for a shower or two.

The week begins in the 80s but slowly reaches high 90s by next weekend.

Rain chances remain frequent, however slim over the next 7 days.

-Taylor Cox