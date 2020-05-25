Taylor’s Forecast: More rain and cooler temperatures today

Rain continues to track through after a very active night. After several inches of rainfall accumulation overnight and more rain expected today, flooding is our biggest concern.

We do have Flash Flood Watches in place this morning through this evening and early tomorrow morning. These will expire as we dry out from west to east.

Highs today will be much cooler than yesterday due to a cold front and northerly winds. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 50s to low 70s.

The biggest portion of the rain is on its way out but more light showers and drizzle will continue through the afternoon especially the farther east you live.

We will start to dry out late tonight from west to east.

Skies are a tad drier tomorrow, but spotty showers can’t be ruled out. Another series of systems will pass through later this week.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up to the upper 70s and 80s during the mid week. More sunshine is expected towards Friday and Saturday.