Taylor’s Forecast: Muggy today but a cold front will bring rain and cooler conditions

We are starting out mostly dry and calm this morning. The light winds winds will cause a stagnant flow and allow any moisture in the air to cause a patchy fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for a handful of counties in the southwest until 9 this morning.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the 90s, however heat indices could reach almost 100.

The calm conditions will change late this afternoon as storms develop along a cold front in the northwest. These look to be the strongest at initiation. Then will weaken and could last through the overnight hours. Strong to severe storms are still possible through the overnight, but better chances while the sun is still up.

The greatest risks include large hail and strong winds. Flooding can’t be ruled out either due to high rain rates in isolated storms. We have a Marginal Risk issued from Colby to southwestern Kansas and extending as far east as Wichita and Topeka. A Slight risk is issued for the potential of an isolated tornado to the north, in south central Nebraska, but this does not include any of our counties.

A high pressure system seems to push this front through pretty fast. Showers tomorrow will be more sporadic caused by a shortwave out west.

Temperatures take a hit and we will end the weekend and start the work week in the 80s. We slowly warm back to the upper 80s and low 90s by Friday with several slim chances for rain throughout the week.