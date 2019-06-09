Taylor’s Forecast: One rainy day before a dry start to the week

The cold front has brought in a wide band of rain this morning to central Kansas and severe weather in north western Kansas last night. These systems within the band have the potential to be strong to severe with gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size.

The Marginal risk over South Central Kansas means that we could still see more Severe Thunderstorm Warnings this morning but the storms are sitting on the edge of it, so the chance is unlikely. If something was to kick up, the biggest hazards could include damaging wind, small hail, lightning, and potential for flash flooding.

Before 7 this morning, this system produces almost 2.5 inches in some areas, while Wichita has gotten .15 inches so far.

The cold front will move out of Kansas by late Sunday morning.

After the rain clears out, the clouds will not be far behind it. Then most of the state will get a nice sunny day.

Winds out of the north will keep temperatures cool.

A high pressure system will sit over the state on Monday and keep clouds and rain out of the area.

Highs for today will be a little cooler than yesterday, in the mid 70’s for the south central side of the state and in the mid 60’s in the northwest.

Expect warmer temperatures tomorrow but cooling back down through Thursday. Temperatures jump into the 80’s for the weekend.