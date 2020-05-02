Taylor’s Forecast: Overnight showers and storms, cooler temperatures tomorrow

Another warm day has passed over the Sunflower State. Temperatures topped out in the 70s and 80s this afternoon despite strong northerly winds. Chilly winds will prevail overnight as a band of showers pass northwest to southeast.

There could be a severe or stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail, but most will be the garden variety. A Marginal risk is in place for the severe storm potential.

Temperatures take a little dip tomorrow, but we will stay above average through the beginning of the work week. Rain will wrap up early tomorrow morning so most of us will stay dry through the day tomorrow. Widespread rain is expected on Monday along a disturbance that will strengthen to a cold front as it tracks east.

A slight risk has been issued for severe weather for our farthest south and eastern counties. The biggest risk will be hail, strong winds, rain, and lightning.

A shower or two can’t be ruled out Tuesday morning, but the sunshine and dry weather will set in Tuesday afternoon. We will dry off during the midweek with rain chances returning on Thursday and cooler weather on Friday.