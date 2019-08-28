Taylor’s Forecast: Pleasant weather thanks to a high pressure system

A high pressure system is sitting over Kansas. This is keeping the clouds and rain away and providing us with a slight warm up over the next few days. Tomorrow, highs will top out at low 90s then a cold front will move through on Friday. The cold front will transition into an occluded front, extending from a low pressure system in the western side of the state. This will bring showers and thunderstorms Friday night and into Saturday morning. A few storms could include hazards of strong wind gusts, large hail, and localized flooding. The rest of the weekend will be a tad cooler, with highs in the low 80s.

