Taylor’s Forecast: Quiet and mild weather today, strong to severe storms tomorrow

A blanket of clouds cover most of Kansas today and prevents the sunshine from warming us up. Temperatures will only reach the mid to high 70s today. The high in Wichita is 75, which is a little below average for this time of year.

The mild weather will not last for long. We will warm up to the high 80s tomorrow in eastern Kansas, but a front will bring temps down to the low 70s in northwestern Kansas. Wichita will get some of that cool air on Saturday, and our highs will only be in the mid 70s. The cold front will also bring some strong to severe storms on Friday evening in the far eastern side of the state. There is a slight risk that includes Greenwood and Lyon county. These storms could produce gusty winds and large hail. The best chance for severe weather, however, will be north and east of the KSN viewing area.

Another batch of storms will form along the front in south central Kansas early Saturday morning and move to the north. Most of central and eastern Kansas can expect rain on Saturday.

Temperatures will warm the mid to high 80s on Sunday and remain warm through the beginning of next week. Many more rounds of rain is possible as we stay in an unsettled pattern next week.