Taylor’s Forecast: Rain and cooler weather on the way

It is a great start to the Saturday. Some portions of western Kansas have seen some sprinkles this morning. Current temperatures are in the upper 60s and highs today will be in the mid 80s, some parts of western Kansas will see 90 today.

The warm weather and lack of rain create great weather to be outside today.

Severe Storm Outlook shows that there is a slight risk for severe storms today. So as storms form around the cold front, they could become severe in north western Kansas. The biggest hazards with this is damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding.

Wichita will see mostly sunshine with few clouds until later tonight when a cold front moves through the state. The front will bring rain from the west after dark into the eastern side of Kansas by morning on Sunday.

It will begin to clear out Sunday evening and sun will return Monday morning.

The cold front will bring some colder temperatures tomorrow. The colder temperature will be kept in the north west.

Temperatures fluctuate after the cold front moves through but eventually builds back up to 85 by Friday.