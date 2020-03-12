Taylor’s Forecast: Rain and snow chances increase for the start of the weekend

A cold front that passed through the state this morning shifted winds from southerly to northerly. This is bringing cooler air down from the north and dropping temperatures. The front is the start of cooler temperatures that we will see through the weekend and into early next week. The next wet weather system could bring a mix of rain and snow thanks to the cooler temperatures.

We are tracking the next system to bring wet weather on Friday morning. Rain and snow showers will begin to form out west tomorrow morning. This will track east, but rain continues for the entire state through Saturday morning. Most showers will move out west to east by Saturday afternoon. Northwest and western Kansas have the best chances for snow accumulation. The farther south and east that you live, the more likely you are to get rain instead of snow. Clouds will stick around through Sunday, but this will be one of the driest days of the week. More chances for rain are possible through the next work week.