Taylor’s Forecast: Rain chances continue this weekend

A rainy morning is leaving clouds behind which block the sun from warming us up so we will see a mild high of 82 today. Northerly winds will keep us cool today but will be switching to the southerly tonight. Temperatures will be much warmer tomorrow, in the 90s.

Rain chances take a break this afternoon but increase for the overnight hours. This showers and thunderstorm pattern will persist through the weekend with mainly overnight storms that bring heavy rainfall. Since many of us have already received a considerable amount of rain, we will need to watch flooding concerns overnight.

-Taylor Cox

