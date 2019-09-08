Taylor’s Forecast: Rain continues this morning, another round tracks

There hasn’t been much movement with the line of storm through south central Kansas this morning so if you are out and about this morning, watch for standing water on the roadways.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory issued until 10 AM for a handful of counties in northwest Kansas. Visibility will be low and the grass will be damp in these areas.

Highs will range from 70s to 90s with showers possible all day.

There is a marginal risk for storms today in the north west. Most will just see a light shower.

Storms will continue through the morning across the center of Kansas.

We will dry off a little during the day, but pop up showers are still possible.

Late tonight, storms will form along the Colorado/Kansas state line.

As the system tracks east, the storms will weaken, but linger into the morning hours. You may want a jacket or umbrella to be prepared for rain on your Monday morning commute.

The beginning of the week will begin seasonably warm, but we will cool to the low 80s by Friday.

Many rain chances are possible this week, but they remain low so it won’t be a total washout.