Taylor’s Forecast: Rain continues today, warmer temperatures this weekend

Showers this morning brought a lot of rain to the area. Central to eastern Kansas received 2-4 inches of rain and locally higher amounts. This rain is not over though, another inch or two is expected to fall within the next 24 hours over many of the same areas. Rain and clouds cool our temperatures to a mild 83 for a high today.

Spotty showers linger all day but a slight break will come this afternoon before more showers and thunderstorms continue overnight. Highs tomorrow, similar to today, will be in the low 80s. Showers continue for the weekend but we are warming up and drying off early next week.