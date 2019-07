This morning rain cooled temperatures across central Kansas, but sunny skies now will warm us up to the nineties. Showers and thunderstorms have a slight chance of forming this evening along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. The main hazards will be small hail, strong winds, and lightning.

The rest of the week will be dry. We will see classic hot and humid July temperatures in the low to mid nineties through the beginning of next week.

-Taylor