Taylor’s Forecast: Rain tonight will kickoff several rounds of showers

It will be a little cooler today than what we saw yesterday thanks to a cold front. Highs will be in the low 60s to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will increase with the increasing chance for rain this evening.

Conditions continue to cool tomorrow to top out in the 40s and widespread scattered showers are likely as we start the weekend. We are watching two main rain chances for Kansas. The first will start late tonight and last through mid morning on Sunday.

Temperatures will stay too warm for any promising chances for snow. Rainfall totals through Sunday will be anywhere from a quarter to half an inch with the greatest totals favoring the southeast.

It looks like we get a brief break from the rain on Sunday afternoon. Showers begin again on Monday morning from west to east and will clear out by late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Your Thanksgiving is looking dry and right about average for temperatures.