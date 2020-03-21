1  of  106
Taylor's Forecast: Rainy end to the weekend then warmer weather around the midweek

Winds that switched from northerly to southerly overnight will help to warm temperatures in Kansas today. It will feel nicer than yesterday with stronger winds out west and highs in the 40s and 50s.

We may see a sprinkle or two out southwest today, but nothing to cancel your plans over. High pressure that is lingering out west is in control this morning, but the next system is right on its tail.

The best chance for rain will be tonight into Sunday morning as a weak low pressure system tracks through the state.

Scattered showers are possible through the morning hours tomorrow. We could see some lightning or hear a rumble of thunder overnight, but the severity of this system will remain low.

Cloudy skies, drizzle, and pop up showers will suppress temperatures through the day on Sunday. Winds will shift back northerly and make it feel a tad on the chilly side.

We will be on a warming trend through the middle portion of next week. Highs top out in the mid 70s on Wednesday. As temperatures warm, the potential for stronger storms grow.

The system that will be tracking through overnight Monday into Tuesday is more organized and has the potential to be strong to severe. The warm front ahead of the low pressure system will help to keep temperatures warm through the midweek.

A slight risk has been issued for Monday evening as the severity of storms are expected to range from strong to severe. Large hail and wind are expected with this system and the chance for a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday looks to be the nicest day of the week then temperatures will slowly fall back below normal. Thunderstorms return late on Thursday night and into Friday.

