Taylor’s Forecast: Rising temperatures bring comfortable weekend

Even though the rain and snow has moved east, out of Kansas, there is still a good amount of cloud cover leftover from the system. Wall to wall cloud cover will keep temperatures cool today. This will begin to clear from west to east as the system moves farther away from us. We will stay dry for the rest of the day with highs in the 40s and 50s. More mild weather is expected tomorrow when temperatures climb to the high 40s and low 50s.

Most of us will stay dry tomorrow, but a brief sprinkle is possible in the afternoon in south central Kansas. Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday and Monday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Some will even see a brief moment in the 60s, before cooler weather creeps into Kansas and another chance of snow is possible on Tuesday.