Taylor’s Forecast: Scattered showers for most, strongest storms out east

Showers and clouds have coated the state this afternoon. Most of us have only seen peeks of sunshine in between the rain and lightning. A low pressure system in Oklahoma has caused showers to develop along a disturbance. Cold northerly winds on the backside of the system will keep temperatures cool today. Storms will strengthen later this afternoon and early this evening. A Marginal risk is in place for eastern Kansas, including eastern Wichita and places north through eastern Marion and Morris county. The main hazards associated with this system is strong winds and hail. While most of us have seen some rain, the greatest accumulation will be focused out east as well.

Storms will clear up overnight then wake up dry on Saturday. Keep that umbrella handy, because we can’t rule out a spotty shower on Saturday afternoon, but Sunday will be warm and quiet. Only a slim chance for showers are possible early in your work week. And temperatures will be on the rise until we reach the upper 70s and low 80s near Thursday.