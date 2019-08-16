Taylor’s Forecast: Several overnight showers this weekend

Showers linger today from the storms last night. We are tracking storms from Lyon to Kay county right now. Small hail and wind gusts were indicated in Chase and Butler county. We will dry off today and warm up to the mid 90s today.

Tonight brings another round of severe storms. This evening, a line of showers will form on the Kansas/Colorado state line and move to the east. Most of the rain will be staying in the north and central portion of the state. All severe hazards are possible tonight including hail, gusty winds, and lightning. The potential for a tornado is small, but still a possibility.

Tomorrow, we will get back up into the mid 90s and another round of storms will roll in Saturday night.