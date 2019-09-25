Taylor’s Forecast: Several rounds of rain possible through the weekend

Skies will stay partly cloudy today with a light northerly wind. Temperatures will warm up to the 70s and 80s across the state. Showers and storms are possible in southeastern Kansas this evening. A Marginal Risk is issued for a storm or two that could be strong to severe with some gusty winds and small hail. Many in the southeast could wake up with a shower or two tomorrow morning then we will dry off in the evening.

The next rain system will roll in with a cold front on Friday. Showers Friday morning are possible then strong and potentially severe storms will form in the evening. Storms will continue into Saturday morning and temperatures will take a hit and drop into the 60 and 70s. At the end of your weekend, dry weather will set in and temperatures will rise to the high 80s.