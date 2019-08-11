Taylor’s Forecast: Several rounds of strong to severe showers and storms today and tomorrow

The humidity was oppressive today. Dew points almost reached the 80s.

Tomorrow we will warm up to the 90s.

Several of our southern counties are in a heat advisory that will expire on Monday evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight in the north.

The biggest hazards will be rain and wind. Any hail that happens to fall will most likely be small.

Spotty showers are possible during the day tomorrow but most will get a slight break from the rain.

A larger chance for severe weather comes late on Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Storms will be the strongest in the Nebraska counties. As the systems move east, it will weaken. Wind is the main hazard, but we will also be watching out for hail and flooding dangers as well.

The rest of the week will be drier. Chances of rain last all week but it won’t be a total washout.

-Taylor Cox