Taylor’s Forecast: Severe thunderstorms tonight, drier weather next week.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued for Dundy, Red Willow, Cheyenne, Hitchcock, and Rawlins county until 10 tonight. The hazards are high winds, large hail, flash flooding, and lightning.

Some storms have already tracked into Kansas from Colorado and produced a Severe Thunderstorm.

There is a Marginal and Slight Risk issued for Western Kansas tonight. This is where we will see the biggest potential for severe thunderstorms.

The farther north and west you are, the more likely you are to see rain and storms tonight due to a cold front that is moving through the state.

Another Marginal and Slight risk is issued to Eastern Kansas tomorrow as the cold front exits the state.

Temperatures will drop slightly from the front. We will be in the 80s the next few days but warm back up to 90s by Sunday.

After the severe weather clears on Friday night, there is a small chance of rain Saturday morning. We will dry off Saturday night and into Sunday.