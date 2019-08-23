Taylor’s Forecast: Showers are expected this weekend but it won’t be a total washout

Showers track across the state this morning. They are moving slowly so areas that are prone to flooding may have water on the roads.

Clouds and rain are keeping temperatures mild. Highs today are in the mid 80s.

Lows tonight are in the 60s and 70s.

If you are headed to the pool today, you may be dodging some raindrops. Pop up showers are possible in the afternoon.

A disturbance extending from the semi-stationary front in the north will spark storms late tonight.

There is slight risk for western Kansas today. So hazards for rain along the Colorado/Kansas border will include strong, gusty winds, hail, and low tornado threat.

The line of storms will weaken as they move to the west.

The weekend won’t be a total washout. We will see a break from the storms on Saturday afternoon before another round of storms will roll through the state Saturday night and into Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up to almost 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday but then drop back down later next week.