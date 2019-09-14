Taylor’s Forecast: Showers today, toasty temps this week

A few sprinkles have been popping up over north central Kansas this morning. This can be expected to continue until mid morning.

Later today, there will be another chance for some pop up showers.

Today will feel warmer than yesterday. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. Dew points will be higher today as well, so it will feel toasty.

Lows will be in the 60s and 70s tonight.

North Central Kansas could see a brief line of showers on Sunday evening.

As a high pressure system to the southeast of us moves closer, the rain will subside.

Breezy southerly winds will be and bring warm air into Kansas. The winds, along with the sunshine, will increase temperatures to be seasonably warm.