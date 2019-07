Rain tracks north this morning but is beginning to weaken in northern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska. Spotty showers are possible all day but increase chance in the evening hours. The largest threat today is lightning and strong winds. The rest of the day will be warm with highs in the 90s.

We will continue to see a gradual warm up until Sunday. A cold front will come in on Sunday and drop temperatures only slightly. Rain will come in with this cold front as well.

-Taylor