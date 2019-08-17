Taylor’s Forecast: Storms tonight, warm week ahead

We tracked storms through the morning and overnight hours across the northern half of Kansas. A few still linger, but they are non-severe at this time.

The rainfall totals across the state for the past 24 hours are around 3-8 inches.

Storms will begin around the same time in two different locations. The first is across the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. The second is across northern Colorado/Kansas state line.

These will move across the state through Wichita and up to Emporia. The other storm will pass through Colby and stretching to Salina.

The threats for the storms tonight is mild to high wind gusts as well as small hail.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will look similar, in the mid 90s.

The rest of the week will be drier with slim rain chances in the mid week and temperatures staying high.