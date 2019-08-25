Taylor’s Forecast: Storms track south, rest of the week is dry and mild

As storms this morning track southeast and out of the state, we look towards a dry rest of the day. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our northwest counties until 11 this morning. Dense fog can be dangerous while driving so take you precautions while on the road and especially in low lying areas.

Highs today will be in the 70s and 80s. Clouds will stick around but we will see some sun later today.

Lows tonight will range from the high 50s to low 70s tonight.

After noon, the day looks much drier. There is a Marginal risk that skims our region in the southeast.

We will stay dry until later this afternoon, when some of the southern and eastern most counties could see a raindrop or two.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s for the rest of the week and most of us will stay dry.