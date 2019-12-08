Taylor’s Forecast: Temperatures dip tomorrow behind a cold front

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

There are lots of clouds today, but that isn’t stopping a beautiful Kansas sunrise.

These clouds will stick around for today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. We will top out in Wichita at 56 but some may even see the 60s today.

A system is sweeping across the US and bringing rain and snow out west.

This system will pass through Kansas tomorrow. The precipitation accumulation will be minimal, but the main impact of the system will be the cold temperatures.

A high pressure system will quickly push the cold front through the state which will clear skies on Tuesday.

The jet stream will take a dip and bring the cold, northerly air to the south.

Additionally, sustained winds from the north will be strong tomorrow, so it will feel even colder.

Highs will only reach the 30s on Monday but we will be above average for the rest of the week.

Most of the week will be dry. Another chance of rain will return on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories