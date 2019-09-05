Taylor’s Forecast: Toasty Thursday, rain this weekend.



Today is filled with sunny skies and warm temperatures thanks to a ridge of high pressure lingering in south Kansas. A weak cold front will track through the state tonight. As it reaches central Kansas tomorrow, most of the state will see northerly winds. Temperatures will drop only slightly, but most will stay in the high 80s, low 90s. Wet weather is possible this weekend due to the cold front passing through, but chances stay small through next week.

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2 Hurricane, off the coast of South Carolina this morning. As it tracks northeast it will bring severe weather, flooding, and high winds to the eastern coast. The hurricane will begin to weaken on Friday to a Category 1 and move off to sea.